Video: Dave Mustaine Joins Metallica for Five Songs at Final 30th Anniversary Show

On the final night of Metallica's four-show 30th anniversary celebration, Megadeth leader and former Metallica guitarist Dave Mustaine joined his former bandmates onstage for five songs.

You can check out video of Mustaine performing "Phantom Lord," "Jump in the Fire," "Metal Militia," "Hit the Lights" and "Seek & Destroy" below.

Mustaine and Metallica were also joined by original Metallica bassist Ron McGovney for the final two songs. Metallica's first-ever show featured Mustaine and McGovney and took place on March 14, 1982, at Radio City in Anaheim, California.

The band were also joined by Jason Newsted, Ozzy Osbourne and Geezer Butler for the final show of their 30th anniversary celebration.