Davenport Cabinet Premiere New Album, 'Damned Renegades' — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of Damned Renegades, the new album by Davenport Cabinet.

The project, which started out as a solo venture for Coheed and Cambria guitarist Travis Stever in 2007, has expanded into a full-band endeavor where he is joined by Tyler Klose (vocals/guitar), Tom Farkas (bass) and Michael Hickey (drums, percussion, vocals).

The album will be released September 30 via Equal Vision Records. It's available for pre-order right now at merchnow.com. You can check out the album's complete track listing below the Soundcloud player.

"Damned Renegades is a very personal record, lyrically and sonically," Stever says. "My relationship with the album was much like that of a mad scientist and his experiment. While writing it, I was anxiously awaiting becoming a new father and focused all of that excitement and energy into the music.

"As much as I wanted to just center on preparing for the birth, I felt that I needed to record the music we were creating first. The rest of the Davenport guys very willingly came along with me for the ride, adding in their own music styles and flavors all over the record. The record stretches all over musically, showcasing the diversity that lies within the Cabinet."

Stever adds, “Damned Renegades finds Davenport Cabinet exactly where I have always wanted it musically. With Tyler, Tom and Mike, I was able to achieve the full band sound and group interaction I’ve always wanted with the project. I couldn’t be more proud of this record.”

Damned Renegades is the followup to 2013’s Risks in Magic EP. Preceding the EP were two full-length albums — 2013’s Our Machine and 2008’s Nostalgia in Stereo.

For more about the band, visit davenportcabinet.com.

Damned Renegades Track List: