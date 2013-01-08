David Bowie Announces New Album, 'The Next Day'; New Single Available Now

After nearly a decade of relative silence, David Bowie has announced his first new album since 2003's Reality. Titled The Next Day, the album is slated for a March 12 release.

"Where Are We Now?," the album's first single, is available now on iTunes. A haunting music video for the track, directed by Tony Oursler, can be seen at this location.

A press release posted on the singer's re-designed website says the single was produced by longtime Bowie collaborator Tony Visconti and was recorded in New York City. It seems likely that Visconti — who worked with Bowie during his famed Berlin period — produced the entire album.

"In recent years, radio silence has been broken only by endless speculation, rumor and wishful thinking ... a new record ... who would have ever thought it, who'd have ever dreamed it," reads the official press release. "After all, David is the kind of artist who writes and performs what he wants when he wants ... when he has something to say as opposed to something to sell. Today he definitely has something to say."

The surprise announcement came shortly after midnight GMT time. Bowie turns 66 today, January 8.

We'll have more details as they surface.

The Next Day Track Listing:

Standard Version:

Deluxe Version

01. The Next Day 3:51

02. Dirty Boys 2:58

03. The Stars (Are Out Tonight) 3:56

04. Love Is Lost 3:57

05. Where Are We Now? 4:08

06. Valentine's Day 3:01

07. If You Can See Me 3:16

08. I'd Rather Be High 3:53

09. Boss Of Me 4:09

10. Dancing Out In Space 3:24

11. How Does The Grass Grow 4:33

12. (You Will) Set The World On Fire 3:30

13. You Feel So Lonely You Could Die 4:41

14. Heat 4:25

Bonus tracks:

15. So She 2:31

16. I'll Take You There 2:44

17. Plan 2:34

Total (Approximately): 61: 03