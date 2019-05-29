David Gilmour Announces Podcast Series Discussing His Famous Guitars

The massive auction of David Gilmour’s gear at Christie’s in New York is scheduled for Thursday, June 20, and in advance of the sale the Pink Floyd man will release three podcasts about the guitars.

Episode 1 will debut on May 31 and focus on Gilmour’s famous Black Strat. Purchased in 1970 at Manny's on West 48th Street in New York City, the guitar quickly became Gilmour’s primary performing and recording instrument for the next 15 years and it was extensively modified to accommodate his evolving style and performance requirements. The Strat was played on “Money,” “Shine On You Crazy Diamond” and the legendary solo on “Comfortably Numb.”

Episode 2 premieres June 7 and is centered on Gilmour’s “Wish You Were Here” six and 12-string Martin acoustics, both of which were used for the recording of the classic 1975 song.

The final episode is scheduled for June 14, with Gilmour’s white 1954 Strat (serial number 0001) as the topic of conversation. Gilmour used the guitar on “Another Brick In The Wall (Parts Two and Three),” as well as onstage.

For more information on the David Gilmour Podcast, head here.

Regarding the auction, Gilmour recently told Guitar World: “I’m just unburdening myself of a huge collection that at some point will have to go. This just felt like a good moment to raise some good, hard cash for people who need it."

He continued, "There are a lot of beautiful old guitars in the world, and I can track down some replacements if I need to. And if I really feel desperate for something I’ve auctioned, I can find the person I sold it to and make them an offer they can’t refuse! [laughs] Inevitably, I’ll buy more guitars; I just don’t want to have a stock that I keep in a cupboard or in their cases for too long.”

For more information on the auction, head over to Christie’s.