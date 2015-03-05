David Gilmour Plans New Album, Announces Fall Tour Dates

Pink Floyd's David Gilmour has announced plans to release a new solo album later this year.

A brief message on his website added that the album (about which we know very little) will coincide with a string of September tour dates, suggesting a fall release date. You can see his current tour dates at the bottom of this story.

Gilmour last mentioned working on a new album, which would be his first since 2006’s On an Island, last year, when speaking to Rolling Stone.

“It’s coming along very well,” he said. “There are some sketches that aren’t finished, and some of them will be started again. There’s a few months’ work in it yet. I’m hoping to get it out this following year.”

“I’m really enjoying my life and my music,” he added. “There’s no room for Pink Floyd. The thought of doing any more causes me to break out in a cold sweat. Anything we had of value is on [2014's The Endless River}. Trying to do it again would mean using second-best material, and that’s not good enough for me.”

David Gilmour 2015 Tour Dates: