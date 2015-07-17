David Gilmour Premieres New Song, "Rattle That Lock"

David Gilmour has premiered a new song, "Rattle That Lock," and you can check it out below.

It's the title track from the Pink Floyd guitarist's upcoming solo album.

"It's a jingle, a four-note jingle, and every time I heard it, it would make me want to start dancing," Gilmour says in a making-of video for the single (bottom video).

"It's about a journey, but it's also about that journey of not accepting the status quo," adds Polly Samson, Gilmour's wife (and a novelist). "It's based on two journeys, both inspired by Paradise Lost."

A formal "Rattle That Lock" music video will premiere in August. In the meantime, take a listen and tell us what you think!