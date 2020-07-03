David Gilmour shares first new track in five years, Yes, I Have Ghosts

David Gilmour has unveiled his first new song in five years, the acoustic guitar ballad Yes, I Have Ghosts.

The song, which also features harp and background vocals from Gilmour’s daughter, Romany, was previously released with the audiobook edition of Polly Samson’s novel, A Theatre for Dreamers.

Samson is Gilmour’s wife and long-time collaborator.

Gilmour said in a statement, “I was working on this song just as we went into lockdown and had to cancel a session with backing singers.

“But, as it turned out, the solution was right here and I couldn’t be happier with the way Romany’s voice blends with mine and her beautiful harp playing has been another revelation.”

The song was inspired by Samson’s novel, which is set on the Greek island of Hydra in 1960 and “captures the hazy, sun-drenched days of an expat bohemian community of poets, painters, and musicians, including a 25-year-old Leonard Cohen.”

Samson wrote the lyrics for Yes, I Have Ghosts, and the song also features John McCusker on fiddle and Damon Iddins handling string quartet sampling.

A 4K video for Yes, I Have Ghosts will premiere at 12:15 EST today, July 3.