Dead Letter Circus Post Remix of "The Drum"

Australian rockers Dead Letter Circus have just premiered an exclusive remix of their track "The Drum" exclusively on Revolvermag.com at this location.

On the meaning behind the song, vocalist Kim Benzie had this to say: "'The Drum' is about a point I reached in my life where everything seemed gray, where all I could think was, Surely there is more to life than this. Where are the profound moments? When will I be in awe ? This was going on right when the song came about. As the song wrote itself over a couple of days, it dragged me through the melancholy to a brighter place. I remember leaving our studio and looking out over the lights of our city at night thinking, This city is alive, and that life isn’t about circles. There are always fresh starts and new beginnings. So I guess the song is a story about longing for the beat of your drum to grow loud in your chest, turning a corner in life, and feeling it banging loud and strong as if for the first time again."

Dead Letter Circus will release their acclaimed full-length debut, This Is the Warning, in the U.S. on July 26 via Sumerian Records.