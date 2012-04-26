Decapitated Debut "Homo Sum" Music Video

Polish technical death metal band Decapitated have just premiered a new music video for their song "Homo Sum." You can watch the clip below.

"Our new video for ‘Homo Sum’ is totally different than the previous one and really simple," said guitarist "Vlogg" Kieltyka, "but with the same energy! Check this out!"

Vocalist Rafał “Rasta” Piotrowski added: "It was great to record this video in Kraków with our good friends. Great atmosphere + good mood + hours of moshing equals COOL VIDEO CLIP! I really like the song. It's a straight-punch-to-the-face, that’s why it works in black and white. There are no colorful stories inside, no bullshit - just mosh!"

"Homo Sum" is taken from the band's latest album, Carnival Is Forever. The band are currently on the road with Meshuggah and Baroness.