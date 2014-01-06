In Deep with Andy Aledort: Continuing Our Look at the Great Texas Blues Guitar Masters

These videos are bonus content related to the February 2014 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Be sure to check out my brand-new website, andyaledort.com, which has all of the latest gig info, gear, lesson (private and Skype), session availability and more!

Last month, we began delving into the broad and stylistically diverse musical world of the blues shuffle, dissecting the playing styles of blues guitar greats such as Chicago’s Jimmy Reed and Muddy Waters and Texas’ Lightnin’ Hopkins.

This month, we will expand our study of the blues shuffle to the more intricate improvisational styles of four additional masters of the blues shuffle idiom, all of whom share roots in the Lone-Star State: T-Bone Walker, Freddie King, Jimmie Vaughan and Johnny Winter.

Aaron Thibeaux “T-Bone” Walker (1910–1975) was one of the very first electric blues guitarists and remains one of the most influential of all time. He was a major inspiration to players like B.B. King (T-Bone is the reason B.B. picked up the guitar in the first place), Jimi Hendrix, Johnny Winter, Dickey Betts, Stevie Ray Vaughan and many others guitarists through the generations.

His effortless style combines elements of swinging jazz, R&B and blues, and all of his solos display dazzling technique and great musical creativity and complexity.

PART ONE

PART TWO