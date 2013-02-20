In Deep: The Jimi Hendrix Rhythm Guitar Method

These videos are bonus content related to the December 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the December 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In this month's edition of In Deep, Guitar World's Andy Aledort takes a close-up look at the rhythm guitar style of Jimi Hendrix.

Part 1



Lesson Contents:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

These videos are bonus content related to the December 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the December 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In this month's edition of In Deep, Guitar World's Andy Aledort takes a close-up look at the rhythm guitar style of Jimi Hendrix.

Part 2



Lesson Contents:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

These videos are bonus content related to the December 2011 issue of

Guitar World

. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the December 2011 issue of

Guitar World

on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In this month's edition of In Deep, Guitar World's Andy Aledort takes a close-up look at the rhythm guitar style of Jimi Hendrix.

Part 3



Lesson Contents:

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3