“This was an instant yes”: John Mayer provides live soundtrack for Matthew McConaughey’s book reading in this year’s most unexpected artist crossover

John Mayer was a surprise guest at Matthew McConaughey's book launch event in Hollywood, and provided a live soundtrack as the Oscar-winning actor read his poetry.

Poems & Prayers is McConaughey's latest book, and the poetry collection finds him reflecting on life, faith, and relationships. While it shows his talents extend beyond acting, he also enlisted his old friend Mayer for a unique launch party at the Saban Theater.

Speaking to the actor as his pedalboard was wheeled out on stage behind him, the guitarist says, “Thanks for having me, this was an instant yes.”

There was also talk of the similarities in their respective approaches to art.

“I metabolize things very quickly, I make the record, and it's done; I can't feel it, it's a balance,” Mayer says to his collaborator. “How much do you live off the success you've already had, and how much do you erase it off the chalkboard and say, ‘It's time for something new.’

“If you do that too much, all you ever do is create new things. But you seem to have really struck a balance between having solidarity in your life and setting aside time every day to go and explore, which I think is why we all love you so much.”

Mayer flitted between acoustic and electric guitar for the performance, adding a charming undercurrent to McConaughey's poetry. He also entertained the crowd with Slow Dancing in a Burning Room on his PRS Silver Sky.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

McConaughey has made full use of his Rolodex of contacts during his book tour, having invited Jon Bon Jovi on stage in Brooklyn. He also tapped Post Malone and Andrew Watt for a livestream in 2021, with the pair taking on country hits.

A post shared by Ryan Totka (@ryantotka) A photo posted by on

Mayer has been in a helpful mood of late, becoming JHS’s de facto pedal demoer while Josh Scott recovered from a cycling incident.

He's also been getting high praise from some notable players. Paul McCartney's guitarist says he once mistook Mayer's playing for Eric Clapton's, whilst Steve Vai became an unlikely champion of what he can do with six strings.