The upcoming studio album by Deep Purple, which the band has been promoting with a series of brief, cryptic teaser videos, finally has a name and release date.

NOW What?! will be released April 30 in North America via earMUSIC. The band will release a double A-sided single on March 29.

The record, which was recorded in Nashville, was produced by Bob Ezrin, who worked on Kiss' Destroyer, Pink Floyd's The Wall and many other classic albums.

NOW What?! is the followup to 2005's Rapture of the Deep.