Deep Purple Announce New Single, "Above and Beyond"

Deep Purple have announced the next single from their 2013 album, NOW What?!.

The single, "Above and Beyond," will be released October 25 via earMUSIC. You can check out a sample of the track below.

According to the band's website, "Above and Beyond" is "an affectionate homage to founding member Jon Lord, to whom the band dedicated the whole album."

The single will be released in two formats:

01. 7-inch purple vinyl limited edition with “Space Truckin'” (live in Majano, Italy, recorded in July)

02. CD single with “Things I've Never Said” (studio outtake from Rapture of the Deep), "Space Truckin'" (live) and “Hush” (recorded live on August 6).