“Bowie drove me down to the audition to meet Tommy… I saw this guy with green and purple hair”: Glenn Hughes recalls meeting Tommy Bolin at his tense Deep Purple audition

By
published

Glenn Hughes might not be on the best of terms with Deep Purple, but he fondly remembers his friendship with guitarist Tommy Bolin

bassist Glenn Hughes and guitarist Tommy Bolin (1951-1976) from English rock band Deep Purple perform live on stage at the Civic Center in Providence, Rhode Island, USA on 19th January 1976
(Image credit: Fin Costello/Getty Images)

Glenn Hughes may have ongoing disputes with the current members of Deep Purple. However, he recently gave more insight into his special friendship with the late Tommy Bolin, who was Deep Purple's guitarist between 1975 and 1976.

“Well, when I joined Purple, I was left with, you know, in a band that weren't really a family band,” admits Hughes in an interview with Guitar Interactive Magazine.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.