“Blending the best of his blues rock chops with an unmistakable Deep Purple sound”: Deep Purple share their first single with new guitarist Simon McBride

By Matt Owen
published

Portable Door marks the first new material from the rock institution since the departure of Steve Morse in 2022

Simon McBride
Deep Purple have shared Portable Door – the lead single from upcoming album =1, and the band’s first single to feature their new electric guitar player, Simon McBride.

McBride was first appointed as a stand-in guitar player back in March 2022, after Steve Morse announced a temporary hiatus due to personal reasons. In September that year, the blues rock ace was appointed on a full-time basis.

