“I woke up with those words, ‘Smoke on the Water’, on my lips. I mentioned it to Ian and he said, ‘Sounds like a drug song, we better not do that’”: Deep Purple just played Smoke on the Water on the lake that inspired it – with actual fire in the sky

The band, which now features guitarist Simon McBride, recently returned to Montreux, the site of the 1971 casino fire depicted in the lyrics of their iconic track

Roger Glover, Ian Gillan and Simon McBride of the English rock band Deep Purple perform in concert during Alma Festival on June 13, 2024 in Madrid, Spain
Deep Purple have paid homage to Smoke on The Water's origins by returning to where it all started. On July 8, the band performed their iconic track at the 58th edition of the Montreux Jazz Festival, on a brand-new stage built over Lake Geneva.

As the classic rock legends – who now count guitarist Simon McBride among their ranks – played the instantly recognizable riff to an audience of 5,000, the curtain at the back of the stage dropped to reveal the lake and a setup of actual fire – and smoke – on the water.

