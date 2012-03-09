Def Leppard Announce 2012 Tour Dates with Poison, Lita Ford

Last week, Poison drummer Rikki Rockett spilled the beans that Poison would be hitting the road with Def Leppard this summer. Now, the tour has been confirmed, and will also include Lita Ford. Check out the dates for the first leg of the tour below.

The two bands toured together back in 2009, and you may remember a bit of animosity there when Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliot made an insinuation that his band had more "substance" that Poison.

"I didn't say that their music had no substance, I said that ours had more," Elliot would later clarify to AOL's Noisecreep. "That's a totally different thing. Yes, it was taken out of proportion. Truth be known, it was a dumb question from a foreign journalist in a press conference where I could barely hear what was going on and I was getting really agitated with being in the room in the first place, so I couldn't hear the questions. It was a dumb question from a dumb journalist, to a dumb singer about a dumb subject."

All that seems to be water under the bridge now, and the tour kicks off on June 20 in Salt Lake City.

Def Leppard, Poison and Lita Ford 2012 Tour Dates