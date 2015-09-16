Def Leppard Premiere New Song, "Let's Go"

Def Leppard have premiered a song from their upcoming self-titled studio album.

The track, titled “Let’s Go,” is available for streaming below, courtesy of RollingStone.com.

“It has that swaggering, mid-tempo rhythm, like ‘[Pour Some] Sugar [on Me]’ and ‘Rock of Ages,’” frontman Joe Elliott told Rolling Stone.

“The idea was, we wanted something familiar. I mean, when AC/DC comes back after years away, you’re not going to get ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ from ’em, you know? And you don’t want it, either. You want ‘Back in Black,’ or something like it. For us, this is what we do. And it’s something we enjoy doing.”

Def Leppard will be the band's first album since 2008’s Songs from the Sparkle Lounge. It will be released on vinyl October 30 and on CD November 30.