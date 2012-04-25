Deftones, Isis Members Form New Band, Palms

Deftones frontman Chino Moreno must be hitting a creative peak in his career.

First, Deftones are at work on the follow-up to 2010's Diamond Eyes. Then there's his new project, Crosses, with Far guitarist Shaun Lopez. And now there's Palms — a new band that sees Moreno teaming up with Isis members Aaron Harris, Clifford Meyer and Jeff Caxide.

"Clifford, Jeff and I started Palms a little over a year ago out of a desire to continue making music together after Isis ended," Harris said. "Chino joined shortly after and our sound took shape from there. We've worked really hard on this first release and are excited for people to hear it. It's nice to be back behind the drum kit, and with this lineup."

Moreno added: "Being a huge Isis fan I've always dug the moods these dudes convey with their sound. I am excited to combine my sense of creativity with theirs, and to have fun doing so."

The band's as-yet-untitled album is expected to be released later this year via Ipecac Recordings.