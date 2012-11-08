Deftones Stream New Album, 'Koi No Yokan'

Deftones have just launched a full-album stream of their upcoming seventh studio album, Koi No Yokan. Listen to the album in its entirety via the SoundCloud player below.

"We were coming out of a tough time, obviously, and our goal was to kind of rebuild what we created over all the years," frontman Chi Cheng told Noisecreep earlier this year. "I felt like we had to prove ourselves. We'd taken so much time between records, had some inner turmoil and our records were starting to get pieced together versus really being created together, so for us it was a chance to get back to basics. We didn't have an idea of what sort of style we wanted. We just came in fired up and motivated to do something great. It was all very positive. We had more songs than ever, tons of ideas."

Koi No Yokan is out November 13.