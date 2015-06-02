Delta Deep, Featuring Def Leppard's Phil Collen, Premiere New Song, "Down in the Delta" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Down in the Delta," a new song by Delta Deep, a band featuring Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen and Stone Temple Pilots bassist Robert DeLeo.

The self-titled debut album by the band—which also features vocalist Debbi Blackwell-Cook and drummer Forrest Robinson—will be released June 23 via Mailboat Records.

The new disc also features guest appearances by Def Leppard vocalist Joe Elliott, Whitesnake’s David Coverdale, Sex Pistols drummer Paul Cook and bassist Simon Laffy.

"I used my natural PC1 but also kept all my demo guitars because they were a bit sloppy and had a great feel," Collen said about "Down in the Delta."

"I wanted to keep the song sounding nasty. I think that vibe inspired Robert and Forrest. When they played along with my guitars they kept that same energy going. By the time Debbi added her vocals the song was as filthy as we could make it."

Collen initially started Delta Deep in 2012 after jamming at home with Blackwell-Cook, who happens to be the godmother of Collen’s wife, Helen. What started as a casual pairing quickly turned into much more. Collen, Helen and Debbi began writing original music, which Collen and Debbi recorded in Collen’s home studio. Later that year, a chance meeting re-acquainted Collen with Memphis native Forrest Robinson. A friend suggested giving STP bassist Robert DeLeo a call.

“We really wanted Robert in this band," Collen said. "He had the added firepower of being the premiere pioneer and most ‘badassed bass player’ to come out of the alternative rock explosion.”

Delta Deep is available for pre-order now via iTunes, where "Down in the Delta" happens to be available for instant download.

For more information about Delta Deep, visit deltadeep.net and follow them on Facebook.