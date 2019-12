The gang over at Marshall Amplification's YouTube page have posted a video that demos the company's new Handwired 1973X amp.

You can check out the detailed, five-and-a-half-minute-long video, which features guitarist Chris George (who you might recognize from a host of Marshall demo clips), below.

The company calls the new amp an accurate recreation of the classic 1973 combo.

For more about this amp, visit marshallamps.co.uk.