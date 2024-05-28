“We were playing so loudly, you could see that we were tiring people out”: Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham on the development that changed the amp game forever

By
By
published

Scott Gorham reveals that, before this amp upgrade, he and fellow Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson played so loud that amp mics couldn't take it

Scott Gorham performs with Black Star Riders pat O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on February 26, 2023 in London, England
(Image credit: Lorne Thomson/Getty Images)

Thin Lizzy's Scott Gorham has revealed how, during the time they recorded the band's commercial breakthrough album Jailbreak in 1976, their amps didn't have a master volume knob. Therefore, Gorham and fellow Thin Lizzy guitarist Brian Robertson didn't even realize how loud they actually played, to the detriment of their amp mics as well as their hearing. 

“They were both the Marshall 100s. They didn't have the master volume at that point. And the microphones really couldn't take the heavy volumes, vibrating through the screens and all that,” explains Gorham in an interview with Guitarist

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.