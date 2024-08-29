“To me, this is the highest level of craftsmanship, like Swiss watches or high-end leather goods. These people are just the best at what they do”: Behind the scenes at Marshall Amps with new CEO Jeremy de Maillard – and how he plans to win back guitarists

Marshall Amplification is the ship that launched a thousand faces, but in the last decade, it’s been adrift. Now new CEO Jeremy de Maillard says he is out to meet the needs of modern guitarists

Jeremy de Maillard CEO of Marshall Amps
(Image credit: Future / Adam Gasson)

You may not be aware, but the centre of the known universe is located on an industrial estate in the town of Bletchley, just opposite Aldi. Or at least, to the right player, that’s how it feels. There, inside the long, low building with a grey and white panelled exterior, lies the Marshall factory. And with it the heart of the British amp-making industry – not to mention one of the world’s most important guitar brands.

The list of players that have used Marshall amps reads like a who’s who of rock’s cornerstone players: Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck, Pete Townshend, Eddie Van Halen, Randy Rhoads, Slash, Ritchie Blackmore, Billy Gibbons.

