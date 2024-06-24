“The amp that’s one in a hundred”: Marshall is celebrating 100 years of iconic British speaker firm Celestion with this stunning, limited-edition hand-built head and cab

The UK amp maker has teamed-up with its collaborators at Celestion for a special run of handmade Studio JTMs

Marshall Studio JTM Celestion 100th Anniversary
(Image credit: Marshall)

Marshall Amplification has announced a new, extremely limited-edition hand-crafted Studio JTM head and cab, developed in celebration of Celestion’s 100 anniversary.

If you’re not familiar with the Studio JTM, it is Marshall’s down-sized 20-watt take on its iconic JTM45 head. This version incorporates the same tube combination – two ECC83 tubes in the preamp, two 5881 power amp tubes and an ECC83 phase shifter – with Celestion’s 100 Alnico speaker in a matching 1x12” cabinet.

