Depeche Mode To Release Live DVD

On November 9th, Depeche Mode will release Tour Of The Universe - Live In Barcelona (Capitol), a live DVD of two recent performances in Spain from their most recent world tour. This extensive DVD package will feature 21 tracks recorded over two sold out nights at the Palau St Jordi in Barcelona, Spain on November 20 and 21 2009. These concerts were part of Depeche Mode's Tour Of The Universe, which saw Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andrew 'Fletch' Fletcher playing 102 shows across 40 countries to over 2.7 million people. Their epic trip across the globe was one of the most successful tours of recent history and saw the group performing an array of material, spanning their 30 year history. In addition to the DVD package, the Deluxe and Blu-Ray editions will be released the same day. Both the Deluxe edition and the Blu-Ray will be available exclusively at Amazon.com.

The Tour of the Universe – Live In Barcelona collection comes with a host of exclusive content, including four bonus tracks recorded across the band’s two nights in Barcelona, a tour documentary entitled Inside The Universe, two live tracks filmed at tour rehearsals in New York, as well as Anton Corbijn's specially created 'screen films' for seven tracks plus further bonus montages created from the on-stage screens. The package also includes the four music videos released by the group off of their Sounds Of The Universe album. For a sneak peek of the DVD fans can log on to www.depechemode.com.

Tour of the Universe – Live In Barcelona details:

DVD1

1. In Chains

2. Wrong

3. Hole To Feed

4. Walking In My Shoes

5. It's No Good

6. A Question Of Time

7. Precious

8. Fly On The Windscreen

9. Jezebel

10. Home

11. Come Back

12. Policy Of Truth

13. In Your Room

14. I Feel You

15. Enjoy The Silence

16. Never Let Me Down Again

17. Dressed In Black

18. Stripped

19. Behind The Wheel

20. Personal Jesus

21. Waiting For The Night

Bonus Tracks

22. World In My Eyes

23. Sister Of Night

24. Miles Away/The Truth Is

25. One Caress

DVD2

1. Inside The Universe tour documentary

Tour Of The Universe/Screens

2. In Chains

3. Walking In My Shoes

4. Precious

5. Come Back

6. Policy Of Truth

7. Enjoy The Silence

8. Personal Jesus

Tour Of The Universe/Rehearsals

9. Wrong

10. Walking In My Shoes

Bonus tracks

11. Insight

12. Hole To Feed

13. Behind The Wheel

14. Never Let Me Down Again

Sounds Of The Universe Videos

15. Wrong

16. Peace

17. Hole To Feed

18. Fragile Tension