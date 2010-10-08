Depeche Mode To Release Live DVD

On November 9th, Depeche Mode will release Tour Of The Universe - Live In Barcelona (Capitol), a live DVD of two recent performances in Spain from their most recent world tour. This extensive DVD package will feature 21 tracks recorded over two sold out nights at the Palau St Jordi in Barcelona, Spain on November 20 and 21 2009. These concerts were part of Depeche Mode's Tour Of The Universe, which saw Dave Gahan, Martin Gore and Andrew 'Fletch' Fletcher playing 102 shows across 40 countries to over 2.7 million people. Their epic trip across the globe was one of the most successful tours of recent history and saw the group performing an array of material, spanning their 30 year history. In addition to the DVD package, the Deluxe and Blu-Ray editions will be released the same day. Both the Deluxe edition and the Blu-Ray will be available exclusively at Amazon.com.
The Tour of the Universe – Live In Barcelona collection comes with a host of exclusive content, including four bonus tracks recorded across the band’s two nights in Barcelona, a tour documentary entitled Inside The Universe, two live tracks filmed at tour rehearsals in New York, as well as Anton Corbijn's specially created 'screen films' for seven tracks plus further bonus montages created from the on-stage screens. The package also includes the four music videos released by the group off of their Sounds Of The Universe album. For a sneak peek of the DVD fans can log on to www.depechemode.com.
Tour of the Universe – Live In Barcelona details:
- DVD1
- 1. In Chains
- 2. Wrong
- 3. Hole To Feed
- 4. Walking In My Shoes
- 5. It's No Good
- 6. A Question Of Time
- 7. Precious
- 8. Fly On The Windscreen
- 9. Jezebel
- 10. Home
- 11. Come Back
- 12. Policy Of Truth
- 13. In Your Room
- 14. I Feel You
- 15. Enjoy The Silence
- 16. Never Let Me Down Again
- 17. Dressed In Black
- 18. Stripped
- 19. Behind The Wheel
- 20. Personal Jesus
- 21. Waiting For The Night
Bonus Tracks
22. World In My Eyes
23. Sister Of Night
24. Miles Away/The Truth Is
25. One Caress
DVD2
1. Inside The Universe tour documentary
Tour Of The Universe/Screens
2. In Chains
3. Walking In My Shoes
4. Precious
5. Come Back
6. Policy Of Truth
7. Enjoy The Silence
8. Personal Jesus
Tour Of The Universe/Rehearsals
9. Wrong
10. Walking In My Shoes
Bonus tracks
11. Insight
12. Hole To Feed
13. Behind The Wheel
14. Never Let Me Down Again
Sounds Of The Universe Videos
15. Wrong
16. Peace
17. Hole To Feed
18. Fragile Tension