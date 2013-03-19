Details, Daily Schedule Announced for Paul Gilbert's Great Guitar Escape

The daily schedule for Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape has been announced. Full details are listed below and can be found here.

The second annual Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape — featuring Paul Gilbert (Mr. Big, Racer X) — will take place July 8 to 12 at Full Moon Resort in Big Indian, New York. Guitar players of all ages, levels and styles are invited to join Gilbert and other guest guitar instructors for this unique music camp. After a full day of activities, evenings will culminate with intimate, once-in-a-lifetime jam sessions.

The daily schedule is as follows (subject to change):

Monday, July 8

3:00 PM Sign In

4:30 – 5:15 PM Meet and Greet with Instructors

5:30 – 6:30 PM Paul Gilbert – Introduction Seminar

6:45 – 8:00 PM Dinner

8:30 PM Concert with Paul Gilbert Band

Tuesday, July 9

8:00 – 10:00 AM Breakfast

10:15 – 11:15 AM Scotty Johnson – Morning Music Theory

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM Mimi Fox – Creative Jazz Improvisation

1:00 – 2:00 PM Lunch

2:15 – 3:30 PM Paul Gilbert – Jam with Paul... All students play! (or just sit back and listen)

3:45 – 5:00 PM Tony Spinner – Blues and Slide Authenticity

3:45 – 5:00 PM Adam Fulara – Elements of Music as a Tool for Style Creation (true virtuosity vs. speed)

5:15 – 6:30 PM Andy Timmons – Rock Phrasing Workshop

6:45 – 8:00 PM Dinner

8:30 PM Concert/Jam with Paul Gilbert and all instructors

Wednesday, July 10

8:00 – 10:00 AM Breakfast

10:15 – 11:15 AM Scotty Johnson – Morning Music Theory II

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM Andy Timmons – Rock Phrasing Workshop II

1:00 – 2:00 PM Lunch

2:15 – 3:30 PM Paul Gilbert – Scales and Arpeggios for Rock Guitar

3:45 – 5:00 PM Mimi Fox – Great Jazz/Blues Licks

3:45 – 5:00 PM Scotty Johnson – How to Turn Rock Into Fusion (bring your guitar!)

5:15 – 6:30 PM Tony Spinner - Blues and Slide Authenticity II

5:15 – 6:30 PM Adam Fulara – Extraordinary Tapping in the Context of Style (plus how to learn & memorize new music quickly)

6:45 – 8:00 PM Dinner

8:30 PM Concert/Jam with Paul Gilbert and all instructors

Thursday, July 11

8:00 – 10:00 AM Breakfast

10:15 – 11:15 AM Adam Fulara – Counterpoint Improvisation Ideas for Tapping, Fast Shred Soloing (single lines built on counterpoint, J.S. Bach’s violin method. Fingerstyle and classical guitar.)

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM Scotty Johnson – Going “Outside” with Rhythmic Intention (bring your guitar!)

11:30 AM – 12:45 PM Tony Spinner – Singing and Playing Live

1:00 – 2:00 PM Lunch

2:15 – 3:30 PM Andy Timmons – Rock Phrasing Workshop IIII

3:45 – 5:00 PM Mimi Fox – Flying Solo, The Art of Solo Guitar Playing

5:15 – 6:30 PM Paul Gilbert – Songs, the Best Guitar Teacher for Rock

6:45 – 8:00 PM Dinner

8:30 PM Concert/Jam with Paul Gilbert and all instructors

Friday, July 12

8:00 – 10:00 AM Breakfast and Check Out

10:00 – 11:00 AM Paul Gilbert – Final GGE Jam with Paul…All students play!

Featured guest guitar instructors at Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape include: Ibanez guitar signature artist Andy Timmons (Danger Danger, Simon Phillips, Paul Stanley of KISS, Olivia Newton-John, Paula Abdul), jazz guitarist/composer Mimi Fox (Stevie Wonder, Charlie Byrd, Diana Krall, Branford Marsalis, Joey DeFrancesco), Associate Professor at Berklee College of Music in Boston Scotty Johnson (Paul Gilbert, Robben Ford’s Fords and Friends, The Ford Blues Band, The Blindside Blues Band), acclaimed rock/blues/slide guitarist Tony Spinner, and Adam Fulara who specializes in two-handed contrapuntal tapping.

Timmons says, "I'm so pleased to be a part of this year’s Great Guitar Escape! Any opportunity to be around lots of great players is always inspiring, and I truly love teaching and helping players get to the 'next level.’ Plus, I'm hopeful that some of Paul's extraordinary abilities will rub off on me!"

Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape packages are on sale now at www.greatguitarescape.com and start at $1,200, including lodging, access to all workshops, seminars, gourmet meals, performances and camp activities.

For full details about Paul Gilbert’s Great Guitar Escape 2013, visit: greatguitarescape.com.