Dethklok's Brendon Small Announces 'Galaktikon' Solo Project

The mastermind behind TV's Metalocalypse, Brendon Small has just announced details of a new solo project, Brendon Small's Galaktikon.

Small has released two albums under the Dethklok moniker already, but hopes Galaktikon will allow him to explore more melodic territory as a musician.

"I love melody and I love melodic vocals in metal, not just the guttural stuff," Small told Revolver magazine last year, "though obviously it works with DETHKLOK, and I wouldn't want to change a thing. I long for melody in the vocal."

He continued: "When I was developing the Dethklok sound, some of the things I was writing weren't heavy enough for Dethklok, but I still liked them. So I was like, I'm going to make this into something, so I'm going to get Gene [Hoglan] and I'm going to get Bryan Beller, and we're going to make this project, and I'm going to figure out what it is. Then the negotiations got all cleared up, and we went right back into the same studio and did the second Dethklok album."

Coinciding with the release of Season 4 of Metalocalypse, Brendon Small's Galaktikon: A High Stakes Intergalactic Extreme Rock Album, is due out in April.

The cover art, which was designed by Antonio Canobbio, can be seen below.