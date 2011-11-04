Detroit Lions Fans Furious Over Nickelback Halftime Show

Now that the Lions have a winning record again, their fans have to find more to complain about than just Matt Stafford's iffy durability.

Lions fans are in an uproar over the act that has been booked for the halftime show of their Thanksgiving game against arch rivals the Green Bay Packers. That act? Nickelback.

The fans' biggest complaint seems to be that a Canadian band was chosen to perform in Detroit, a city with a rich musical history all its own. A petition started by one fan to have the halftime show changed reads:

"This game is nationally televised, do we really want the rest of the US to associate Detroit with Nickelback? Detroit is home to so many great musicians and they chose Nickelback?!?!?! Does anyone even like Nickelback? Is this some sort of ploy to get people to leave their seats during halftime to spend money on alcoholic beverages and concessions? This is completely unfair to those of us who purchased tickets to the game. At least the people watching at home can mute their TVs. The Lions ought to think about their fans before choosing such an awful band to play at halftime."

You can read more at this location.