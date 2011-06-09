DevilDriver Recording "Holier Than Thou" for 20th Anniversary Black Album Tribute

DevilDriver are working on a cover of Metallica's "Holier Than Thou" for a special tribute to Metallica's self-titled classic album.

An update posted on the official DevilDriver Facebook page reads as follows:

"DevilDriver is recording Metallica's 'Holier Than Thou' for a 20th anniversary Black Album tribute! Drums were done yesterday and guitars start today!"

More details will follow.

In late 2009, Metallica's self-titled 1991 album (known as the Black Album) surpassed Shania Twain's 1997 CD, Come On Over, to become the best-selling album since Nielsen SoundScan began tracking sales for Billboard on March 1, 1991. Metallica has sold more than 15,500,000 copies of the album.

DevilDriver recently announced that they will head to South America this August in support of their latest album, Beast, which was released Feb. 22 via Roadrunner Records. This marks the first time in more than five years that DevilDriver has visited South America.

