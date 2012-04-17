Devin Townsend Project Sets September Release Date for 'Epicloud'

Devin Townsend's productivity is really something to be marveled at, and at this point in his career, that zany Canadian shows no signs of slowing down.

InsideOut Music has just announced a tentative release date for the Devin Townsend Project's much-talked about Epicloud album, penciling its release in for September 24.

One guest appearance has already been confirmed in vocalist Anneke Van Giersbergen, who you may know as the former frontwoman for The Gathering.

Townsend posted a ton of studio photos earlier today via his Twitter account, most of which you can check out below.