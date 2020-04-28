Devin Townsend raises more than $100,000 for COVID-19 relief through home studio live video concerts

Devin Townsend is an artist who seems to be perpetually busy with one project or another, and thankfully for all of us the electric guitar player has stayed active even during the coronavirus shutdown.

Over the past weeks, Townsend has been hosting live concerts in his home studio and raising money for healthcare workers around the world.

His most recent performance, on April 25, sold 3,420 tickets and raised more than $81,000 for the NHS in the UK.

A previous show, meanwhile, aided Vancouver’s General Hospital and raised nearly $50,000 on sales of close to 2,000 tickets.

Townsend’s next home studio concert will support hotspot hospitals in New York City and take place on May 2 at noon PDT.

The concerts, all featuring unique setlists, last roughly 50 minutes, and Townsend films each show with a four-camera rig operated via an Xbox controller.

Top donors for each show receive signed merchandise from Omerch, album goodies from InsideOut and products from several of Townsend’s gear sponsors, including Mooer, Fractal, Toontrack, Dunlop and Fishman.

All ticket buyers also receive a “somewhat tidied-up” remixed version of the show’s audio recording.

You can check out footage from the April 25 gig above.

To purchase tickets for the May 2 performance, head to Stageit.com.