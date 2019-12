Dick Dale Announces Fall US Tour

Surf guitar great Dick Dale has announced a fall tour of the U.S., kicking off in Idaho on September 29 and finishing up in Virginia a month later.

For more about Dale, who recently was honored by Huntington Beach, California's, Surf Walk of Fame, visit DickDale.com.

Dick Dale on Tour:

SEPTEMBER 29

BOISE, IDAHO

VENUE: THE REEF

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 105 South 6th Street

Boise, Idaho 83702

www.reefboise.com

SEPTEMBER 30

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH

VENUE: LIQUID JOE'S

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 1249 East 3300 South

Salt Lake City, Utah 84106

OCTOBER 2

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO

VENUE: GOTHIC THEATRE

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 3263 South Broadway

Englewood, Colorado 80113

OCTOBER 4

FORT COLLINS, COLORADO

VENUE: AGGIE THEATRE

DICK DALE &BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 204 South College Avenue

Fort Collins, Colorado 805254

Tel: 970 391 7266

www.aggietheatre.com

OCTOBER 6

OMAHA, NEBRASKA

VENUE: THE WAITING ROOM

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

Address: 6212 Maple Street

Omaha, Nebraska 68104

ALL AGES

http://www.waitingroomlounge.com

http://www.etix.com

OCTOBER 7

EVANSTON, ILLINOIS

VENUE: SPACE

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

1245 Chicago Ave

Evanston, IL 60202

847-492-8860

www.evanstonspace.com

All ages welcome

OCTOBER 9

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA

VENUE: THE CABOOZE

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 917 CEDAR AVENUE SOUTH

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNASOTA

TEL: 612 338 6425

OCTOBER 10

MADISON, WISCONSIN

VENUE: HIGH NOON SALOON

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

Address: 701 East Washington Ave,

Madison, WI 5370

http://high-noon.com/

OCTOBER 11

FERNDALE, WISCONSIN

VENUE: THE MAGIC BAG

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 2290 WOODWARD AVENUE

FERNDALE MICHIGAN

Tel: 248 544 3030

Doors Open: 8:00pm – AGE: 18+

OCTOBER 13

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OHIO

VENUE: THE GROG SHOP

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 2785 Euclid Hts Blvd Suite A

Cleveland Hts Ohio 44106

216-321-5588

www.grogshop.gs

OCTOBER 14

PITTSBURG, PENNSYLVANIA

VENUE: DIESEL NIGHTCLUB

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 1602 East Carson Street

Pittsburg, Pennsylvania 15203

ticketfly.com - 412 431 8800

21+ MUSIC: 8:00pm

DD ON STAGE: 8:30pm

OCTOBER 15

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA

VENUE: NORTHSTAR BAR

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: NORTH STAR BAR

2639 Poplar Street,

27th & Poplar Street

Philadelphia, PA. 19130

Tel: 215-684-0808 Age: 21+

ticket link

http://www.ticketfly.com/event/60387/

OCTOBER 16

CAMBRIDGE, MASSACHUSETTS

VENUE: THE MIDDLE EAST CLUB

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: THE MIDDLE EAST CLUB

472 Mass Avenue

MASS AVE AND BROOKLINE STREET

Cambridge MA 02139

PH (617) 864-3278

OCTOBER 17

NORTHAMPTON, MASSACHUSETTS

VENUE: THE IRON HORSE

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 20 Center Street

Northampton, Massachusetts

Tel: 413 586 1162 - ALL AGES

Doors: 5:00pm – DD in Concert – 7:00pm

OCTOBER 20

HOBOKEN, NEW JERSEY

VENUE: MAXWELL’S

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 1039 Washington Street,

Hoboken, NJ 07030

AGE: 18+

Venue Tel#: 201 798 0406

DOORS OPEN: 8:00 PM - OPENING BAND: 9:00 PM

DD in Concert – 10:15 PM

Ticket Link:

http://www.ticketfly.com/purchase/event/61793?utm_medium=bks

OCTOBER 21

ORTLEY BEACH, NEW JERSEY

VENUE: JOEY HARRISON'S SURF CLUB

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

Address: 1900 Ocean Avenue,

Ortley Beach, New Jersey 08751

Tel: 732 830 8000 - Age: 21+

OCTOBER 22

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND

VENUE: RAMS HEAD TARVERN

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 33 West St.

ANNAPOLIS, MARYLAND 21401

TEL: 410 268 4545 - ALL AGES

OCTOBER 23

NEW YORK CITY

VENUE: ROCKS OFF CONCERT CRUISE

ABOARD THE JEWEL

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ALL AGES

7:00PM TO 10:00PM CRUISE

Tickets: $30.00

ADDRESS: East 23RD STREET and FDR DRIVE

New York City, New York 10010

http://www.rocksoff.com/shows/1586

OCTOBER 25

SELLERSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA

VENUE: SELLERSVILLE THEATER

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: Sellersville Theater 1894

24 West Temple Avenue

Sellersville, PA 18960-2421

215 290 6912

OCTOBER 26

OCEAN CITY, MARYLAND

VENUE: TRADER LEES

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

ADDRESS: 9935 stephen Decatur hwy

Ocean City Maryland 21842

Ticket Info: call 410 213 2000

Call 8:00 am to 10:00 pm Daily

OCTOBER 28

RICHMOND, VIRGINIA

VENUE: CAPITAL ALE HOUSE

DICK DALE & BAND IN CONCERT

Address: 623 East Main Street

Richmond, Virginia 23219 - Age: 21+

Tel: 804 780 2537

General Information:

http://www.capitalalehouse.com/general_info.php

Tickets:

http://www.capitalalehouse.com/our_shows.php

Photo: Cindy Moorhead