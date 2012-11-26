The Dillinger Escape Plan Post Teaser Video for Upcoming Album

The Dillinger Escape Plan are in the studio right now working on the follow-up to 2010's Option Paralysis. The band have just posted a mysterious new teaser, which bears only the title, "time is always right behind us.. like the lamb under the gun." Check out the clip below.

Due in the spring of next year, the band's new album will be released by the band's own label, Party Smasher Inc., in conjunction with Sumerian Records.

"Sumerian Records is now the official home for our label, Party Smasher Inc," the band wrote in a Facebook post last week. "Look for the new Dillinger Escape Plan release this spring followed by some other exciting projects and releases! Get ready. 2013 belongs to us."