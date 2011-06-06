Dinosaur Jr. 'Bug' Cassette Reissue Due June 21

Indie godfathers Dinosaur Jr. have announced the reissue of their classic 1988 album, Bug, on cassette via Joyful Noise Recordings. Slated for release on June 21, the cassette reissue coincides with the band's 15-date US/European tour, during which Bug will be performed live in its entirety.

Originally released on cassette in 1988 via the legendary SST label, this is the first ever reissue of a Dinosaur Jr. album on its original cassette format. Hell - as far as we can tell, this is the first ever cassette reissue of any album originally released on the format.

Available in extremely limited quantities, the Bug cassette is limited only 250 hand-numbered copies, on high-quality purple tapes, with eight-panel original artwork.

Bug cassettes can be ordered for $12 here. Only 125 copies of Bug are available for purchase online. The remaining 125 copies will be sold on the Bug tour.

TOUR DATES:

(Dinosaur Jr. performing Bug in its entirety at each show)

June 21 - Northampton, MA @ Calvin Theatre

June 22 - Boston, MA @ The Paradise

June 23 - New York, NY @ Terminal 5

June 24 - Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory

June 25 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

June 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

June 27 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat's Cradle

July 1 - London, UK @ Alexandra Palace

July 2 - Paris, France @ Gaite Lyrique

July 3 - Ferrara, Italy @ Ferrara Sotto Le Stelle

July 4 - Milan, Italy @ Magnolia

July 5 - Antwerp, Belgium @ Rivierenhof

July 7 - Helsinki, Finland @ Tavastia Club

July 8 - Stockholm, Sweden @ Gota Kallare

July 9 - Oslo, Norway @ Rockefeller Music Hall

Here's the video for a Bug tune, "Freak Scene":