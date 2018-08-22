Dinosaur Jr.'s J Mascis Releases New Song, "See You at the Movies," Announces New Solo Album, North American Tour

Dinosaur Jr. singer and guitarist J Mascis will release a new solo album, Elastic Days, on November 9 via Sub Pop. He’s unveiled the first single from the record, “See You at the Movies,” which alternates breezy acoustic strumming with his trademark fuzz-heavy, strangled guitar leads.
Mascis recorded Elastic Days at his own Bisquiteen studio. He played most of the instruments himself, though there are also contributions from keyboardist Ken Miauri, Pall Jenkins (Black Heart Procession), Mark Mulcahy (Miracle Legion, etc.) and Zoë Randell (Luluc). The album is the follow-up to his 2014 solo effort, Tied to a Star. Dinosaur Jr. also released their eleventh studio album, Give a Glimpse of What Yer Not, in 2016.
Elastic Days can be pre-ordered through megamart.subpop.com; select independent retailers will receive the limited Loser Edition on clear w/purple swirl vinyl (while supplies last).
Elastic Days Tracklisting:
1. See You At The Movies
2. Web So Dense
3. I Went Dust
4. Sky Is All We Had
5. Picking Out the Seeds
6. Give It Off
7. Drop Me
8. Cut Stranger
9. Elastic Days
10. Sometimes
11. Wanted You Around
12. Everything She Said
J Mascis 2018 Tour Dates:
Nov. 07 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial
Nov. 08 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater
Nov. 09 – Seattle, WA – Tractor
Nov. 10 – Bellingham, WA – Wild Buffalo
Nov. 14 – San Francisco, CA – Slim’s
Nov. 15 – San Diego, CA – Soda Bar
Nov. 16 – Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room
Nov. 17 – Denver, CO – Ophelia’s Electric Soapbox
Nov. 18 – Fort Collins, CO – Washington’s
Nov. 20 – Chicago, IL – City Winery
Nov. 21 – Chicago, IL – City Winery
Nov. 27 – Atlanta, GA – City Winery
Nov. 28 – Nashville, TN – City Winery
Nov. 29 – Louisville, KY – Zanzabar
Nov. 30 – Detroit, MI – El Club
Dec. 01 – Toronto, ON – Great Hall
Dec. 04 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe
Dec. 05 – Washington, DC – City Winery
Dec. 07 – Brooklyn, NY – Rough Trade
Dec. 08 – New York, NY – Public Arts
Dec. 09 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
Dec. 12 – Providence, RI – The Met
Dec. 13 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
Dec. 14 – Northampton, MA – The Academy of Music
Dec. 15 – Portland, ME – Port City Music Hall