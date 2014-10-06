DiPinto Guitars Introduces Galaxie 4 Deluxe

DiPinto Guitars has announced its new Galaxie 4 Deluxe model. It's the latest addition to the company's Modern-Retro guitar line.
DiPinto Guitars has always been known for using the coolest parts and materials, and the Galaxie 4 Deluxe is no exception. The pickguard and the headstock feature a rare stock of wild limited Sixties plastics.
Combined with the four-pickup and four on-off rocker switch lay-out, pearly tuning pegs, Sixties gold reflector knobs, binding, block inlay and a surfy whammy bar, the Deluxe pulls off an authentic Sixties look while still being and an original design and not a reissue.
The Galaxie 4 Deluxe may look like a pawnshop prize but high-quality parts and modern design ideas were incorporated to make a high-end reliable instrument. All DiPinto guitars are designed by Chris DiPinto and professionally set-up in Fishtown, Philadelphia.
Specs:
• Body: Semi-hollow Mahogany with contoured edge
• Neck: Maple with black gloss finish on back. Medium-full shape.
• Fingerboard: Bound Rosewood with block inlay
• Construction: Bolt-on neck
• Frets: 22 Scale: 25 1Ž2 "
• Radius: 12"
• Nut width: 1 11/16"
• Pickup: Four hum-cancelling DiPinto single coils
• Selector: 4 DiPinto on-off rocker switch pickup selectors. High quality, smooth action.
• Controls: One volume, one tone
• Bridge: Fully adjustable roller bridge with tone lock and soft contour. Good string angle behind bridge means no strings popping out of saddles
• Tuners: Enclosed gear, pearl button machines
• Tail piece: Surf style tremolo
• Head Stock: Matches pickguard
• Truss Rod: Dual action
Available in three color combinations:
• Red Sparkle/white with Rare Sixties Zig Zag Pickguard
• Blue Sparkle/white with Rare Sixties Gold Crush Pickguard material
• Sonic Blue/white with Rare Sixties Serape Pickguard material
For more about DiPinto, visit dipintoguitars.com.