DiPinto Guitars Introduces Galaxie 4 Deluxe

DiPinto Guitars has announced its new Galaxie 4 Deluxe model. It's the latest addition to the company's Modern-Retro guitar line.

The rest of this story is from a DiPinto press release:

DiPinto Guitars has always been known for using the coolest parts and materials, and the Galaxie 4 Deluxe is no exception. The pickguard and the headstock feature a rare stock of wild limited Sixties plastics.

Combined with the four-pickup and four on-off rocker switch lay-out, pearly tuning pegs, Sixties gold reflector knobs, binding, block inlay and a surfy whammy bar, the Deluxe pulls off an authentic Sixties look while still being and an original design and not a reissue.

The Galaxie 4 Deluxe may look like a pawnshop prize but high-quality parts and modern design ideas were incorporated to make a high-end reliable instrument. All DiPinto guitars are designed by Chris DiPinto and professionally set-up in Fishtown, Philadelphia.

Specs:

• Body: Semi-hollow Mahogany with contoured edge

• Neck: Maple with black gloss finish on back. Medium-full shape.

• Fingerboard: Bound Rosewood with block inlay

• Construction: Bolt-on neck

• Frets: 22 Scale: 25 1Ž2 "

• Radius: 12"

• Nut width: 1 11/16"

• Pickup: Four hum-cancelling DiPinto single coils

• Selector: 4 DiPinto on-off rocker switch pickup selectors. High quality, smooth action.

• Controls: One volume, one tone

• Bridge: Fully adjustable roller bridge with tone lock and soft contour. Good string angle behind bridge means no strings popping out of saddles

• Tuners: Enclosed gear, pearl button machines

• Tail piece: Surf style tremolo

• Head Stock: Matches pickguard

• Truss Rod: Dual action

Available in three color combinations:

• Red Sparkle/white with Rare Sixties Zig Zag Pickguard

• Blue Sparkle/white with Rare Sixties Gold Crush Pickguard material

• Sonic Blue/white with Rare Sixties Serape Pickguard material

For more DiPinto photos, head in this general direction!

For more about DiPinto, visit dipintoguitars.com.