Japanese rockers Dir En Grey are currently streaming their new album, Dum Spiro Spero, in its entirety on their Myspace page. You can hear the album at this location.

The album will stream will be accessible from today until Monday, August 1.Dum Spiro Spero will be released on Tuesday, August 2 via The End Records. The album marks Dir En Grey's first studio album since 2008's Uroboros.