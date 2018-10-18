Disturbed Announce North American Tour with Three Days Grace

Disturbed have announced North American tour dates in support of their upcoming album, Evolution. Support will come from Three Days Grace.
Evolution, which was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kevin Churko, will be released October 19. The band recently released the third single from the album, “The Best Ones Lie.”
Evolution can be pre-ordered here.
Disturbed North American tour dates:
Jan. 09 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center
Jan. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
Jan. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Jan. 14 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena
Jan. 16 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Jan. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum
Jan. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena
Jan. 22 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Jan. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
Jan. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome
Jan. 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Jan. 28 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Jan. 30 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
Feb. 01 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Feb. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Feb. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Ppg Paints Arena
Feb. 21 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena
Feb. 23 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
Feb. 25 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Feb. 27 - Worcester, MA @ Dcu Center*
Mar. 01 - Montreal, QC @ Place Bell
Mar. 02 - Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center
Mar. 04 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Mar. 05 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Mar. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
Mar. 08 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena