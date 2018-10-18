Trending

Disturbed Announce North American Tour with Three Days Grace

By

The band's new album, 'Evolution,' is out October 19.

Disturbed have announced North American tour dates in support of their upcoming album, Evolution. Support will come from Three Days Grace.

Evolution, which was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kevin Churko, will be released October 19. The band recently released the third single from the album, “The Best Ones Lie.”

Evolution can be pre-ordered here.

Disturbed North American tour dates:

Jan. 09 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center 

Jan. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum 

Jan. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena 

Jan. 14 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena 

Jan. 16 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center 

Jan. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum 

Jan. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena 

Jan. 22 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena 

Jan. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center 

Jan. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome 

Jan. 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center 

Jan. 28 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center 

Jan. 30 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center 

Feb. 01 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center 

Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena 

Feb. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center 

Feb. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Ppg Paints Arena 

Feb. 21 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena 

Feb. 23 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena 

Feb. 25 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden 

Feb. 27 - Worcester, MA @ Dcu Center* 

Mar. 01 - Montreal, QC @ Place Bell 

Mar. 02 - Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center 

Mar. 04 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena 

Mar. 05 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena 

Mar. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena 

Mar. 08 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena