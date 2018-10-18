Disturbed Announce North American Tour with Three Days Grace

Disturbed have announced North American tour dates in support of their upcoming album, Evolution. Support will come from Three Days Grace.

Evolution, which was recorded at The Hideout Recording Studio in Las Vegas with producer Kevin Churko, will be released October 19. The band recently released the third single from the album, “The Best Ones Lie.”

Evolution can be pre-ordered here.

Disturbed North American tour dates:

Jan. 09 - San Diego, CA @ Valley View Casino Center

Jan. 11 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

Jan. 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan. 14 - Glendale, AZ @ Gila River Arena

Jan. 16 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Jan. 17 - Albuquerque, NM @ Tingley Coliseum

Jan. 19 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Smart Home Arena

Jan. 22 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Jan. 23 - Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

Jan. 25 - San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome

Jan. 26 - Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Jan. 28 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Jan. 30 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

Feb. 01 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Feb. 16 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Feb. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Ppg Paints Arena

Feb. 21 - Washington, D.C. @ Capitol One Arena

Feb. 23 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Feb. 25 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Feb. 27 - Worcester, MA @ Dcu Center*

Mar. 01 - Montreal, QC @ Place Bell

Mar. 02 - Buffalo, NY @ Keybank Center

Mar. 04 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Mar. 05 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Mar. 07 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena

Mar. 08 - Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena