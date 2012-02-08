Disturbed Bassist John Moyer Joins Adrenaline Mob

Adrenaline Mob have just announced that Disturbed bassist John Moyer has joined the band as a full-time member and will be hitting the road with them this spring.

“Mike Portnoy called me about auditioning for his new band, Adrenaline Mob,” Moyer said in a statement. “He had heard through the grapevine that I was looking to stay busy while Disturbed is on hiatus. After jamming with Russ, MO and Portnoy, the chemistry as musicians was undeniable. I am super-stoked about joining ‘The Family’ and I can’t wait to hit the road with these guys and see what kind of musical mayhem we can create!”

Moyer joins the band a little more than a month before the release of their debut full-length album, Omertá, which is due out March 13.