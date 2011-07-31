Disturbed Frontman Blames Music Industry for Band's Upcoming Hiatus

After making comments that seemed to indicate that Disturbed were heading for an extended hiatus, or even a break-up, vocalist David Draiman has done his best to set the record straight, assuring fans there was no internal strife in the band.

Now, Draiman tells Billboard.com that the music industry is the real cause behind the band's upcoming break.

"Many of those reasons are personal reasons, and many of those reasons have to do with the state of the music industry in general and the demise of hard rock and metal right now."

"The industry is still in a state of reformation," he continued. "It is on the verge of collapse, in my opinion. It's a frightening time, and I think after 10 to 12 years straight of touring it's just a good time for Disturbed to go away for awhile and wait for the Phoenix to rise from the ashes."

