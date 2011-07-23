Disturbed Heading For Break-Up?

After recent comments from singer David Draiman, rumors are swirling about the possibility of an extended hiatus or even a break-up being in the near future for Disturbed.

In an interview with Idaho radio station KQXR, Draiman said: "This is gonna be the last tour that the American people get to see us in for a while, if not indefinitely."

"We don't know what we're doing. We're not gonna do our own thing either," Draiman continued, "We have some things going on internally, we have some personal things going on. So I don't know. It's hard to tell."

These were the comments that sparked the rumors in the first place, and Draiman only added fuel to the fire yesterday by responding to a Twitter follower who asked if the rumors were true. "We don't know what we're doing yet," he responded. "All I can tell you is that we will be gone for quite a while."