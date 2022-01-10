Dive into the ambitious new Slash album in Australian Guitar #146, out now

You know the saying: “New year, new me!” Well, for 2022, the one and only Slash has shaken things up with his most ambitious album yet with Myles Kennedy and The Conspirators. Recorded live-to-tape, with a producer known more for his country stuff than his rock’n’roll, 4 is one hell of a journey – and in Australian Guitar #147, you’ll get a firsthand look into how the record came to life. It’s an Australian exclusive, and it’s jam-packed (no pun intended) with interesting tidbits about the album sure to wind up being one of the year’s best.

Other interviews in Australian Guitar #147 include international heavyweights like Eric Gales, Mastodon, Joe Bonamassa, Black Label Society and Bullet For My Valentine, as well as local legends like Ian Moss and Troy Cassar-Daley, Wolfmother, Bodyjar, Eskimo Joe and Northlane. We also get down to the wire with some of the best up-and-coming acts on the scene, like Britpop revivalists PLANET, indie-pop trailblazer Charlie Collins and neo-country head-turner Andy Golledge.

Elsewhere in this issue, we look at ten essential Gibson SG albums, reminisce on the legacy of Africa’s guitar god, take a look at the bass from a guitarist’s perspective, catch up with the astronaut that made music in microgravity, and riff through the six-string story of R.E.M. For our shootout, we’ve rounded up the best acoustic guitars and gear on the market – and for this issue’s DIY feature, we’re checking out the world of mismatched pickups. You’ll also find lessons on open powerchords, alternate picking and consolidated 9ths, as well as tabs for tracks by Passenger, Tom Petty and Tash Sultana.

Plus, for all your gear-frothing needs, we've packed Australian Guitar #146 with a whopping 15 gear reviews – all in addition to our regular Hot Gear and Spotlight columns, plus CD reviews, news and more.

