Doro Releases Music Video for "Raise Your Fist In The Air"

Rocker Doro Pesch -- aka Doro -- has posted a music video for her new single, "Raise Your Fist In The Air."

Most fans know that the German-born rocker's second home is New York City, and that's where the new video was shot -- in The Bronx, as opposed to Manhattan. “For Manhattan,” Doro said, “we would have needed permissions to film for each and every street corner. In the Bronx, nobody cares.”

Doro's new EP, Raise Your Fist In The Air, is available on iTunes. Check out the track listing and music video below.

Raise Your Fist In The Air EP Track Listing: