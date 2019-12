Heavy-metal supergroup Down will release their new EP, simply titled The Purple EP, next week. But why wait? Stream the full think in the SoundCloud player below, courtesy of Billboard.

The Purple EP is the first of four planned EPs from Down, who appear to have shunned, at least temporarily, the album format after 2007's Down III: Over the Under (buy on iTunes).

Down IV Part I – The Purple EP is out September 18.