DR Strings Introduces Neon Series Guitar and Bass Strings

DR Strings has announced Neon, the first ever 'day glow' color coated guitar and bass strings that are UV and Black Light active. DR Neon are super bright color coated strings that will sound clear, bright and musical as well as provide unparalleled string performance and longevity.

Super bright in daylight and under stage lighting, DR’s Neon strings are so bright in appearance they look like they are on fire.

DR’s Neon strings are 100 percent black light active so they glow strongly under UV lighting.

Featuring DR’s new K3 Technology coating, Neon strings are the second in DR’s SuperStrings series.

DR’s new K3 coating has been proven to last at least 9 times longer (by documented factory tests) than previous DR coatings. The new, durable K3 coating will not strip away, peel or come off under any playing condition we have put it thorough in numerous, stressful factory tests.

Neon Strings are available in HiDef Orange, HiDef Pink, HiDef Yellow and HiDef Green in standard electric guitar 9-42, 10-46 and 11-50 sets. Bass strings in same colors in medium 4 string gauge (45-105) and 5 string gauge (45-125) will also be available.

Neon coated string sets are now shipping for both domestic and international clients.

drstrings.com