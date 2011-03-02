DragonForce Announce New Vocalist

U.K. based metallers DragonForce have announced that their long search for a new vocalist is finally over. After entries from thousands of hopefuls across the globe, DragonForce welcome 23-year-old Marc Hudson to the band to fill the boots left by ZP Theart, who parted ways with the band in March of last year.

“I'm really excited about being a part of the DragonForce family,” said Hudson. “It's always been my dream to dedicate my life to making music. I'm going to bring all the power and emotion I can to the songs, and help make the killer new record the fans have been waiting for!”

Born in Oxford England, Hudson was picked from the thousands of applications via a number of impressive video auditions and live performances, which left the rest of the band in no doubt that they’d found their man. Since the age of 16, Hudson has been building his vocal skills, gigging with bands in the UK underground scene, developing a powerful style with influences which include Bruce Dickinson, Michael Kiske and Sebastian Bach.

Said founding member and guitarist Herman Li: “After almost a year of searching around the globe, it's great to be able to finally tell our fans the good news. Marc's expressive and melodic vocals are sounding phenomenal on the new songs, adding another dimension to the DragonForce sound that I am sure all the fans will love.”

The band has been working on a new album since early 2010, recording in various studios in California, London and the South of France. The follow up to 2008’s hugely successful Ultra Beatdown album will be highly anticipated, with top 10 and top 20 chart positions all over the world and a Grammy Nomination in the United States setting the precedent. With Hudson brought into the fold, the band is enjoying an injection of enthusiasm and hunger that sees DragonForce prepared to return more focused and determined than ever before.

“Everyone in the band is extremely excited about how the new material is shaping up.” Continued Li. “We haven't felt this kind of energy in the band for a long time. We can't wait to unleash the next DragonForce album later this year.”

The new album is expected to hit the shelves in September, with a full world tour to follow.