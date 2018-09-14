Dream Child, Craig Goldy's New Band, Premiere "Midnight Song" Music Video

Dream Child, a new band featuring guitarist Craig Goldy and bassist Rudy Sarzo, have released a new music video, and we've got the exclusive premiere. Above, check out "Midnight Song," a standout track from the band's debut album, Until Death Do We Meet Again, which was released today via Frontiers Music. The magnetic new clip was directed by Jamie Brown.

"When Chas West and I wrote 'Midnight Song,' I had the music and he and I had the melody lines—but we needed a story line and a title to start the lyrics off with," says Goldy, who's best known for his blazing work with Dio, Giuffria, David Lee Roth and Rough Cutt. "Then Chas told me about an old term called a 'midnight song.' It's whatever's bugging you and keeping you from sleeping at night. Whatever that is, that's your midnight song! I thought that was a cool premise to write about within the confines of our melody lines.

"I think it turned out rather well. It has a bit of a Whitesnake/Rainbow/Deep Purple kinda thing going on, with a tough yet sleazy sort of feel. I've always liked that sort of song-element combination.

"The video was fun," Goldy adds. "Jamie is a great director/videographer. He got a studio where there were individual rooms that had a very authentic look to them—a jail cell, an interrogation room, an apartment, bar, hospital bed and so forth. When he and I were discussing the videos, he'd pick up on things in the lyrics that I didn't think about using as a 'scene,' much like he did for our first video, 'Under the Wire.' There were a lot of great people at this shoot; we had a lot of fun, and Jamie never seemed to run out of creative ideas—especially in the post-production of this video, where his gifts really shine!"

Besides Goldy and Sarzo (ex-Quiet Riot, Ozzy, Whitesnake, Dio), Dream Child features drummer Simon Wright (ex-AC/DC, Dio, Operation: Mindcrime), guitarist/keyboardist Wayne Findlay (ex- MSG) and singer Diego Valdez (Helker).

Until Death Do We Meet Again is available here. For more information, follow along on Facebook or visit CraigGoldy.com.