Dream Theater Begin Writing for Next Album

It looks like the creative wheels are turning in the Dream Theater camp.

In a new posting on his official Facebook page, guitarist John Petrucci revealed early this morning that, "Writing for the next DT album officially commenced while in Osaka the other day. Jet lag seems to open up one's creative channels."

The band is scheduled to be on the road for much of this year, including a run of summer dates in the United States as well as scheduled shows in South America.

According to our recent interview with Petrucci, the band are also planning a live DVD for later this year.